KU’s Big 12 opener against TCU postponed due to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After making an adjustment to find a replacement game for Wednesday’s non-conference finale, the University of Kansas men’s basketball team learned it will have to wait to kick off Big 12 play. TCU was set to play in Lawrence on New Year’s Day, but the program announced Monday night that plans are changing “in accordance with Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines.”

TCU also announced that its game Wednesday against Texas Southern was canceled “due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the TCU program.”

KU Athletics announced it is working with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule a game at for a later date this season that works for both teams.

The postponement for the New Year’s Day game pushes KU’s Big 12 opener to Jan. 4 on the road against Oklahoma State.

🚨 Schedule Update 🚨



In accordance with Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines, TCU's game at Kansas scheduled for Jan. 1 has been postponed. #GoFrogs — TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) December 28, 2021

“All tickets that have been purchased to Saturday’s game versus TCU will be valid for the rescheduled contest later in the season,” KU Athletics announced. For any additional questions, please contact the Kansas Ticket Office by email (kutickets@ku.edu).

