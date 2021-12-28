Advertisement

KU’s Big 12 opener against TCU postponed due to COVID-19

Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college...
Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stony Brook, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After making an adjustment to find a replacement game for Wednesday’s non-conference finale, the University of Kansas men’s basketball team learned it will have to wait to kick off Big 12 play. TCU was set to play in Lawrence on New Year’s Day, but the program announced Monday night that plans are changing “in accordance with Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines.”

TCU also announced that its game Wednesday against Texas Southern was canceled “due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the TCU program.”

KU Athletics announced it is working with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule a game at for a later date this season that works for both teams.

The postponement for the New Year’s Day game pushes KU’s Big 12 opener to Jan. 4 on the road against Oklahoma State.

“All tickets that have been purchased to Saturday’s game versus TCU will be valid for the rescheduled contest later in the season,” KU Athletics announced. For any additional questions, please contact the Kansas Ticket Office by email (kutickets@ku.edu).

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash near Dewey and Main leaves one dead
Police identify man killed in Christmas crash
Hatman Jacks gives back this christmas
Local hat store is giving back this holiday season
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
Family attorney releases statement after autopsy on Cedric Lofton reveals manner of death as homicide
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Two officers shot while following up on a domestic violence call.
Two WPD officers hurt, suspect dead in early-morning shooting

Latest News

Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college...
KU basketball adds Nevada to replace Harvard in next home game
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the...
Wichita State blows out Prairie View A&M in final non-conference game
Pack, Nowell lead Kansas State past McNeese State, 74-59
K-State handles McNeese State, 74-59
KU-Colorado game cancelled due to COVID-19