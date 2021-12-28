More officers, deputies, troopers on road in DUI enforcement campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - All this week, more police officers, sheriff’s deputies and highway patrol troopers are on Kansas roads in an effort to locate drunk drivers. During the New Year’s holiday, law enforcement officials say there is a high prevalence of crashes involving a driver under the influence of alcohol.

Eyewitness News reporter Shawn Loging rode along with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office as deputies began enhanced traffic enforcement. The “Taking Down DUI” traffic enforcement campaign began Sunday, Dec. 26, and continues through next Sunday, Jan. 2.

Friday will be a reason for many to celebrate with bars and restaurants packed with people raising glasses to say goodbye to 2021. Police want everyone to know, if you have something to drink, find a sober way home. With the “Taking Down DUI’ traffic enforcement, extra patrols are focused on finding people driving under the influence. There is a simple message from law enforcement as the New Year approaches.

“It’s honestly about maturity and decision-making that will guide people in the right way,” Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Elopers said.

Elpers said a problem arises when people are past the legal limit, but think they’re okay to drive.

“People always think they’re fine,” he said. “They’ve never been caught, everything is going to be alright. But even if the worst thing that happened is someone gets stopped for DUI, it could have prevented them from hurting somebody in an accident, in a DUI, and then you’re looking at prison time.”

Elpers said a couple of things law enforcement looks for with DUI enforcement are drivers swerving in between lane lines and signal violations.

It is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 and above. But even blood alcohol levels below that can impact drivers’ visual ability and concentration, law enforcement officials warn. Elpers said sometimes the best indicator of a DUI is pulling someone over and talking.

“Sometimes you also just have to ask the question, ‘Have you been drinking?’ he said.’” “Other than looking for signs of impairment. Some people will just tell you, ‘I just left the bar. I only had two or tree.’”

Elpers said in addition to looking for DUI, the enhanced enforcement carrying on through New Year’s Day allows for more officers to be looking for traffic violations.

“People still see you out there stopping cars. Reminds people police are still out there doing their jobs,” he said.

During the enhanced DUI enforcement, officers volunteer to work overtime, paid for in part with a grant through the Kansas Department of Transportation.

