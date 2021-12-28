Victims identified in Elk County shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Elk County Sheriff’s Office identified the two men shot and killed outside an Elk County home last weekend.

Robert Stricker, 57, of Longdon and 55-year-old Dewayne Smith of Longdon were identified as the victims. The suspect in the shootings, 41-year-old Lyle Miller of Longdon, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the killings.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Stricker, Smith and three other men were at an outdoor gathering at a residence. While they were outside, Miller arrived at the gathering, pulled a pistol from his waist and shot Smith and Stricker at close range. Miller then fled to a nearby residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

