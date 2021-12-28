Advertisement

Victims identified in Elk County shooting

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Elk County Sheriff’s Office identified the two men shot and killed outside an Elk County home last weekend.

Robert Stricker, 57, of Longdon and 55-year-old Dewayne Smith of Longdon were identified as the victims. The suspect in the shootings, 41-year-old Lyle Miller of Longdon, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the killings.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Stricker, Smith and three other men were at an outdoor gathering at a residence. While they were outside, Miller arrived at the gathering, pulled a pistol from his waist and shot Smith and Stricker at close range. Miller then fled to a nearby residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
Autopsy on Cedric Lofton reveals manner of death as homicide
Crash near Dewey and Main leaves one dead
Police identify man killed in Christmas crash
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Generic image of police line
Homicide investigation underway after deadly stabbing in Lakin
Hatman Jacks gives back this christmas
Local hat store is giving back this holiday season

Latest News

Stores prepping for holiday gift returns
Stores ready for mass post-Christmas gift returns
Helping Hand
Cancer survivor earns Helping Hand as she celebrates life
Packaged gifts
Stores ready for post-holiday gift returns
Teresa Boos gifts handmade scarf to wife of cancer patient at the University of Kansas Cancer...
Cancer survivor earns Helping Hand as she celebrates life