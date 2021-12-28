Advertisement

Wesley Healthcare implementing ‘no visitor policies’

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the status for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sedgwick County listed as “critical” on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, Wesley Healthcare announced it will be implementing “no visitors policies, restricting all non-essential visitors at every location, including hospitals, surgery centers and physician practices.”

The latest hospital data from Dec. 20 shows 178 total patients in Sedgwick County hospitalized with COVID-19, 68 of which are in the ICU.

With its temporary policy cutting back visitors, Wesley listed several exceptions including:

One to two parents or guardians for infants and pediatric patients

• One parent or guardian overnight for pediatric patients or neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) babies

• One support person for laboring mothers and new moms

• One support person for patients with disabilities or impairments warranting assistance

• One patient advocate pre-/post-surgery

The hospital noted that any visitor who screens positive for respiratory illness won’t be allowed to enter.

