Advertisement

Where’s Shane? The Alley

By Shane Konicki
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The countdown to 2022 is on, and this week we’re hitting up a few different places to ring in the new year!

This morning we’re getting a sneak peek at a fun option for the family at the Alley in East Wichita! They’re offering packages for New Year’s Eve that include a lane for six people, unlimited GoKarts, bowling, VR, and laser tag and more! We’ll hit the lanes, play some games, and get the info on what you need to know if you’re looking to go!

You can find more information at www.thealleywichita.com.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
Autopsy on Cedric Lofton reveals manner of death as homicide
Crash near Dewey and Main leaves one dead
Police identify man killed in Christmas crash
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Generic image of police line
Homicide investigation underway after deadly stabbing in Lakin
Hatman Jacks gives back this christmas
Local hat store is giving back this holiday season

Latest News

Where's Shane? The Alley 2
Where's Shane? The Alley 2
Where's Shane? The Alley
Where's Shane? The Alley
Stores prepping for holiday gift returns
Stores ready for mass post-Christmas gift returns
Helping Hand
Cancer survivor earns Helping Hand as she celebrates life