Where’s Shane? The Alley

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The countdown to 2022 is on, and this week we’re hitting up a few different places to ring in the new year!

This morning we’re getting a sneak peek at a fun option for the family at the Alley in East Wichita! They’re offering packages for New Year’s Eve that include a lane for six people, unlimited GoKarts, bowling, VR, and laser tag and more! We’ll hit the lanes, play some games, and get the info on what you need to know if you’re looking to go!

You can find more information at www.thealleywichita.com.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.