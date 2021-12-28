Winter weather closing in

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday brings another round of 60-degree weather to much of the state. Expect some breezy and shifting winds today though ahead of a cold front pushing through tonight. This front looks to bring a winter like chill back into focus as we head into Wednesday. Highs look to plummet by 20-25 degrees across the state and temperatures will struggle. Highs Wednesday will land in the 30s & 40s.

We’re still eyeing an end of the week, and end of the year, cold front to bring the first winter storm through Kansas. Expect a mix of ice, rain and snow to hit the state starting early Saturday morning and lasting much of the day. While we are looking to see our first snow, we’re also eyeing bitter cold temperatures and we look to kick off 2022 with afternoon highs in the teens Saturday. Travel plans for New Year’s Day? Time to start thinking about a plan b.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Cloudy in the morning becoming sunny by the afternoon; breezy. Wind: W/N 15-25; gusty. High: 64.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; chilly. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds give way to sunshine by the afternoon. Cooler with a brisk north wind. Wind: NE/N 5-15. High: 43.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 31 Turning mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 24 Low: 11 Icy mix early, then a chance of snow. Windy and colder.

Sun: High: 33 Low: 7 Sunny.

Mon: High: 43 Low: 17 Sunny.

Tue: High: 46 Low: 24 Sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.