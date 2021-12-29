Advertisement

2 injured, 1 critically in W. Wichita rollover crash

Two juveniles were injured, one critically in a Tuesday night crash at 19th and Woodland, near Riverside in Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said two people were injured, one critically in a Tuesday night crash near Riverside.

Police said the crash happened a littler after 8 p.m. near 19th and Woodland. An SUV and a truck crashed at the intersection and the SUV rolled. Two juveniles inside that vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital, police said. One of the was taken from the scene in critical condition.

