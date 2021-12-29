Brief police chase leads to crash in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An armed robbery suspect is in custody after he was the passenger during a brief police chase that ended in a crash near 13th and Madison.

Wichita Police officers responded Wednesday morning to an armed robbery at Academy Sports in the 2700 block of N. Maize Rd. The suspect in that robbery took several items without paying and brandished a knife when an employee approached him.

His vehicle was later located at a house in the 800 block of N. Grove. Officers went to the scene and saw the suspect bringing items into the house before leaving with another man in a blue vehicle. Officers attempted to stop the car, and a chase ensued. The driver of the vehicle is not suspected in the armed robbery.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old male, lost control while driving east on 13th St., struck a curb and lightly struck a building. He fled on foot but was caught by police and taken into custody on charges of evading and eluding. During the scuffle, an officer suffered minor injuries.

The robbery suspect was also taken into custody and faces an additional charge of aggravated assault for pulling the knife.

Officers believe the vehicle was a stolen rental car. It had Florida plates, but police believe both suspects live in Wichita. There was an accident on 13th and Grove during the pursuit, but officers believe that was not caused by the chase and was unrelated.

