Conference opener postponed for Shocker men’s basketball

Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the...
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Release from WSU Athletics (GoShockers.com)

The American Athletic Conference has postponed Wednesday evening’s men’s basketball matchup between Wichita State and East Carolina due to health and safety protocols within the ECU program. The Shockers arrived in Greenville, N.C. on Tuesday evening and took part in a Wednesday afternoon shoot around at Minges Coliseum. 

We have been in communication with ECU and the conference office throughout the day. We hate that these types of postponements continue to be a reality, but if we’re to push forward with an athletic season in the midst of a pandemic, we’re going to face challenges like this,” Director of Athletics Darron Boatright said. “We will work with ECU and the conference to find a makeup date that makes sense for both parties.” Wichita State (9-3) will instead open its American Athletic Conference season at home against Memphis on New Year’s Day (11 a.m. CT, CBS).

