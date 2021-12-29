Advertisement

Crews respond to early-morning fire in Hutchinson

Early-morning fire in Hutchinson
Early-morning fire in Hutchinson(Hutchinson Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of E. Ave C. Street at 4:15 Tuesday morning.

Crews found a 20x25 detached garage fully engulfed. The detached garage was occupied at the time, and the occupant self-evacuated prior to HFD’s arrival with no injuries.

PRESS RELEASE Contact Information: Hutchinson Fire Department Fire Chief Steven R. Beer 620-694-2870 FOR IMMEDIATE...

Posted by Hutchinson Fire HFD on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

As crews battled the fire, they evacuated two neighboring houses that were being affected by radiant heat. Residents of those houses were evacuated by fire personnel and had no injuries. Fire reached both residences due to extreme radiant heat but was extinguished quickly. The fire was brought under control at approximately 4:55 a.m.

Six adults were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Fire investigators on scene determined the cause of the fire was an improperly installed wood-burning stove in the detached garage.

