Family of Cedric Lofton calls for more transparency following autopsy report

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Family and friends of Cedric Lofton are calling for more transparency after waiting about three months for his autopsy report to become public. That report determined that the 17-year-old’s manner of death was homicide.

Lofton died at a Wichita hospital on the morning of Sept. 26, while in Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) custody.

Pastor Maurice Evans, “Pastor Moe,” posed one of several questions the family would like to have answered.

“Why is this now coming out a couple days after Christmas, a few days before New Years when everybody’s involved with other things?” he asked.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Priya Banerjee said three months to complete a report is common.

“Industry standard is turnaround time in about three months,” she said. “More difficult cases such as this can take longer. The turnaround time of the final report and establishing his cause and manner of death I think is actually very timely.”

While the autopsy was performed in September, an additional toxicology report done in Pennsylvania wasn’t issued until Dec. 7. About a week later, the district’s chief toxicologist signed off on the report. The district coroner did the same with the final autopsy report, another week later, on Dec. 21.

Eyewitness News asked Sedgwick County why it took a week for the report to become public. We’re told the day after it was signed, the report was sent to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the KBI to determine if it should be sealed. From there, the report was sent to the district court clerk. Because of the holiday, it’s release was delayed Friday, Dec. 24 before the court finally made it public on Monday, Dec. 27.

Lofton’s family still has questions that haven’t been answered, including why it took as long as it did for corrections officers to be placed on leave. Lofton’s family is also calling for criminal charges in this case.

