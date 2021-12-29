Advertisement

Fiery crash at Mich. gas station caught on camera

By WXYZ staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) – A fiery crash at a Michigan gas station was caught on camera Monday.

Officials said a driver lost control at the station and struck a pump, causing an explosion.

Seconds later, flames quickly began to spread and people nearby rushed to help those inside the vehicle escape.

“I didn’t know what to think at the time,” said witness Joshua Collier. “I was frightened that someone might have been hurt.”

Despite two vehicles catching fire, officials said there were no injuries.

Those nearby said they were relieved the scene did not end in a worse way.

Collier said he’s thankful to first responders who arrived quickly to put out the flames, and to those brave people who stepped up with no time to spare.

Authorities have not said what caused the driver to lose control and spark the fiery crash.

Inspectors from the city of Taylor are checking to see if the gas station can safely reopen.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Turley, a college cheerleader at the University of Oklahoma died from her injuries in...
Former Wichita State, OU cheerleader dies in SW Kansas crash
Brian Rousseau, a patrol officer with the North Newton Police Department, died Tuesday morning,...
North Newton patrol officer dies of COVID-19 complications
Wesley Medical Center
UPDATE: Wesley Healthcare’s no visitors policy valid only for Denver hospitals
Chase ends in crash near 13th and Madison
Brief police chase leads to crash in east Wichita
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

FILE - Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Holmes jury to take break after six days of deliberation
Cedric Lofton, 17, died in police custody in Kansas. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Attorney for Cedric Lofton’s family describes what’s in surveillance video, death investigation continues
FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after...
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
NYE celebration
Local doctors advise on celebrating New Year safely