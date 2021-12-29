Former Wichita State, OU cheerleader dies in SW Kansas crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A college cheerleader at the University of Oklahoma died from her injuries in an early Sunday morning crash (Dec. 26) on a Comanche County Highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the woman killed as 20-year-old Britney Marie Turley, of Coldwater. Turley was previously a cheerleader at Wichita State University.

The KHP report said Turley was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup south on Kansas Highway 1, in Comanche County, when the truck veered left of center and struck a concrete barrier.

A 22-year-old passenger in the vehicle, identified as Morgan Turley, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to a Wichita hospital. Information on a GoFundMe page to help the Turley family with funeral and medical costs confirmed Brittney and Morgan are sisters.

After news about the crash spread, the cheer programs from the University of Oklahoma and Wichita State shared statements about what Britni meant to them and how much her faith meant to her.

Turley was a member of the 2019-2020 Wichita State University cheer team before continuing her college career at OU. A teammate on the OU cheer squad organized the fundraiser (GoFundMe) for the Turley family. On its Facebook page, The University of Oklahoma Spirit Program released the following statement.

“The OU Spirit program is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Britney Turley, a coed cheer team member during the 2020-21 academic year. Britney was an outstanding teammate and close friend to many. Her faith was an important part of her life and she shared and celebrated this passion with many of her fellow cheerleaders. We ask you to please keep those who were closest to Britney in your thoughts and prayers. “Let all that you do be done in love.” | 1 Corinthians 16:14 |”

In its statement, the WSU cheer team discussed how Brittney lifted up those around her.

“The WSU cheer team is saddened by the sudden passing of 2019- 2020 team member Britney Turley. To know Britney was to love her. She was a light and where you found Britney you found laughter. Her dedication to our team was shown through countless hours spent outside of practice perfecting her skills. Britney competed with our team in 2020 at UCA Nationals the D1 Large Coed Division as well as Gameday. Aside from cheerleading, Britney strongly valued her faith was and shared her passion with many of her teammates, by taking them to church with her. There aren’t enough words to encompass what Britney meant to our program and those who knew her. Our thoughts are with her close friends and her family during this time. If you would like help Britney’s family a gofundme has been set up and the link is in our bio. Any and all donations help.”

You can find that GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-and-medical-costs-for-the-turley-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.

