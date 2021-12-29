Advertisement

K-State men’s basketball game against North Florida canceled

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Release from K-State Sports

Due to COVID-19 related issues within the North Florida program, Kansas State’s men’s basketball game scheduled for tonight (December 29) against the Ospreys has been canceled. The game will not be rescheduled.

Ticket purchasers for Wednesday’s canceled game will receive additional information from the K-State Athletics Ticket Office via email. 

The Wildcats’ next home game will be with No. 17/18 Texas (10-2) at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Tickets start at just $1 for Dollar Night in Bramlage Coliseum. Tickets can be purchased by visiting k-statesports.com, calling (800) 221.CATS, or by visiting the Bramlage Coliseum ticket office in person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., CT, Monday through Friday.  

K-State will open Big 12 play at Oklahoma (10-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday night, Jan. 1, on ESPNU.

