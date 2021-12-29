Quiet days before winter storm arrival

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our first winter storm of the season is on the way for New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day, bringing accumulating snow and some ice to Kansas.

Before the storm arrives, quiet weather is expected for Kansas today with some morning clouds. A few flurries will be possible over north central and northeast Kansas, but accumulating snow is unlikely.

Sunshine will return this afternoon with high temperatures only reaching the low to mid 30s over northern Kansas with low to mid 40s over southern Kansas. The winds will be lighter than yesterday.

A brief warm up is expected on Thursday with highs making it back into the 50s.

Our next cold front will arrive on Friday, bringing gusty winds and falling temperatures during the afternoon and into the evening.

The front will arrive ahead of the storm system that will bring wintry weather to most of Kansas right at the start of the New Year around midnight and continuing into midday on New Year’s Day.

Precipitation could start out as freezing rain and sleet over south central and eastern Kansas before changing to snow with light ice amounts possible. Western and northern Kansas have a higher chance of getting all snow.

It is still too early to know the exact amounts of snow and ice, but slick travel is possible for many areas. Be sure to check back for more updates over the next few days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy skies turning sunny. Wind: NE/N 5-15. High: 43

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 21

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 53

Fri: High: 56 Low: 34 Becoming cloudy, breezy; wintry mix overnight.

Sat: High: 19 Low: 14 Morning snow, then cloudy. Windy.

Sun: High: 32 Low: 5 Sunny.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 18 Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 30 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 31 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

