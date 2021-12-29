Advertisement

Weather Alert Day - ice and snow coming to Kansas

The messy weather should move in late Friday night and continue Saturday
Ice and snow expected in Kansas Friday night/Saturday
Ice and snow expected in Kansas Friday night/Saturday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A milder day is coming up on Thursday before an Arctic cold front slides in Friday ahead of the weekend winter storm. It doesn’t appear the ice will be enough to cause power outages, but it will make for some slick roads by early Saturday.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s and 50s with a few high clouds moving through. Light south winds are expected.

Friday should have falling temperatures across northern Kansas with 50s farther south. Expect a gusty north wind by the end of the day as clouds increase. Chances for snow will begin after 10 pm Friday, with some icy weather starting around midnight for south central and eastern Kansas. It will change to all sleet and snow by dawn Saturday. Ice accumulations could be up to a tenth of an inch for southern Kansas. Look for snow accumulations of 3-5 inches for northern Kansas with generally 1-3 inches farther south.

Sub-zero wind chills are likely Saturday as the snow tapers off late in the day.

A gradual warming trend is coming early next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 21

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 50.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 34.

Fri: High: 58 Becoming mostly cloudy; rain changing to sleet.

Sat: High: 19 Low: 14 Sleet/snow early, changing to light snow. T-1″. Windy.

Sun: High: 32 Low: 5 Sunny.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 17 Sunny.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 28 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 52 Low: 31 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Turley, a college cheerleader at the University of Oklahoma died from her injuries in...
Former Wichita State, OU cheerleader dies in SW Kansas crash
Wesley Medical Center
UPDATE: Wesley Healthcare’s no visitors policy valid only for Denver hospitals
Brian Rousseau, a patrol officer with the North Newton Police Department, died Tuesday morning,...
North Newton patrol officer dies of COVID-19 complications
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
The KBI and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office are investigating after 17-year-old Cedric "CJ"...
Family of Cedric Lofton asks for criminal charges after autopsy rules teen’s death a homicide

Latest News

Building You: Reduce taxable income by investing in Learning Quest 529 plans
Building You: Reduce taxable income by investing in Learning Quest 529 plans
Pack, Nowell lead Kansas State past McNeese State, 74-59
K-State men’s basketball game against North Florida canceled
Kansas's Ochai Agbaji shoots over Stony Brook's Elijah Olaniyi and Frankie Policelli, right,...
KU men’s basketball to host George Mason on New Year’s Day
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the...
Conference opener postponed for Shocker men’s basketball