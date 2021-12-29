Weather Alert Day - ice and snow coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A milder day is coming up on Thursday before an Arctic cold front slides in Friday ahead of the weekend winter storm. It doesn’t appear the ice will be enough to cause power outages, but it will make for some slick roads by early Saturday.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s and 50s with a few high clouds moving through. Light south winds are expected.

Friday should have falling temperatures across northern Kansas with 50s farther south. Expect a gusty north wind by the end of the day as clouds increase. Chances for snow will begin after 10 pm Friday, with some icy weather starting around midnight for south central and eastern Kansas. It will change to all sleet and snow by dawn Saturday. Ice accumulations could be up to a tenth of an inch for southern Kansas. Look for snow accumulations of 3-5 inches for northern Kansas with generally 1-3 inches farther south.

Sub-zero wind chills are likely Saturday as the snow tapers off late in the day.

A gradual warming trend is coming early next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 21

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 50.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 34.

Fri: High: 58 Becoming mostly cloudy; rain changing to sleet.

Sat: High: 19 Low: 14 Sleet/snow early, changing to light snow. T-1″. Windy.

Sun: High: 32 Low: 5 Sunny.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 17 Sunny.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 28 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 52 Low: 31 Mostly sunny; breezy.

