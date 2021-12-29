Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Barleycorn’s ‘90s Bash

By Shane Konicki
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New Year’s Eve is right around the corner! If you’re looking for a place to ring in the new year, and are a child of the 1990s, Barleycorn’s wants to be your NYE stop this year! They’re throwing a 90′s themed bash! Wear costumes, and get ready to dance and win some prizes!

There’s a $10 cover. You can find more info on the event at www.facebook.com/events/barleycorns/90s-nye-party-at-barleycorns/418048799805505/.

