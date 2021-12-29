Wichita branch of NAACP issues official response concerning teen’s in-custody death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the family of Cedric, “CJ” Lofton asks for criminal charges after the official autopsy report determined 17-year-old’s manner of death a homicide, responses include input from the Wichita branch of the NAACP.

Tuesday night, the local branch of the national civil rights organization said the autopsy findings of the case are alarming.

“Whether negligent or intentional, seventeen year-old Cedric Lofton’s death was unconscionable and inhumane,” a statement from the Wichita NAACP branch said. “The perpetrator(s) of his injustice must be fully prosecuted. As a community, city, state, and country, we cannot continue with the violent intersection of law enforcement and the Black community. These preventable tragedies further erode the trust between law enforcement and the Black community. It is time to admit certain fundamental platforms of our criminal justice system are in desperate need of reform. Reforms at the administrative and legislative levels must be implemented immediately. If not, we will continue to suffer from a broken criminal justice system and malfeasance by those who violate their oath to practice equality and service at every level. It is now in the hands of the District Attorney’s Office to bring charges and ensure those individuals are held accountable for this grave injustice.”

The organization said the statement it released Tuesday night is its official response.

