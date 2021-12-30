Advertisement

Arctic air moving into Kansas

Temperatures will fall Friday ahead of ice and snow
Snow is on the way to Kansas
Snow is on the way to Kansas
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While most are waking up chilly, some across the Flint hills are waking up to fog that has developed overnight near and along the turnpike. Overall, today is the calm before the storm. Expect temperatures to rise into the 50s across the state today with mostly sunny skies.

By Friday big changes are rolling in as our first winter storm of the season arrives. The first snow of the season looks likely for many Kansans but don’t overlook the arctic nature of this cold front. We’ve got a lot of really cold air coming; highs Saturday afternoon will struggle to get out of the teens.

Friday night into Saturday expect snow to start in NW Kansas and slide southeast as we ring in the new year. An icy mix is possible for Wichita by early Saturday morning with the transition to light snow looking likely through the afternoon. Expect poor travel conditions across the state starting as early at 10 p.m. on Friday and lasting all day Saturday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 50.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy; rain changing to sleet. High: 58.

Sat: High: 19 Low: 14 Sleet/snow early, changing to light snow. T-1″. Windy.

Sun: High: 32 Low: 5 Sunny.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 17 Sunny.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 28 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 53 Low: 31 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 34 Low: 22 Partly cloudy, colder; breezy.

