Black Hills customers in Kansas will see rates decline

Black Hills Energy
Black Hills Energy(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - About 117,000 Kansas customers of Black Hills Energy will sees their overall rates for natural gas service decline under an agreement approved by the state agency that regulates utilities.

The decrease will occur even though the order Thursday from the Kansas Corporation Commission signing off on the agreement allows Black Hills to increase its monthly customer service charge by $1.56 a month from $16.94 to $18.50.

The agreement requires the company to give its Kansas customers credits against their bills worth about $3 million each year for the next three years. The credits reflect that the company will pay less in taxes because of changes from federal coronavirus relief measures.

