Advertisement

Botanica’s Illuminations closed on New Year’s Day

Illuminations at Botanica in Wichita,Kansas
Illuminations at Botanica in Wichita,Kansas(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to dangerously low temperatures predicted for Saturday, Jan. 1, Botanica is canceling Illuminations for the first day of 2022.

Botanical said all Illuminations tickets bought for New Year’s Day will be honored Thursday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31 instead. Ticketholders who prefer to get a refund can visit https://www.showclix.com/my-tickets.

“Refund requests must be sent at least 24 hours prior to the event day,” Botanica said in a news release on the cancelation.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice and snow expected in Kansas Friday night/Saturday
Weather Alert Day - ice and snow coming to Kansas
Chase ends in crash near 13th and Madison
Brief police chase leads to crash in east Wichita
Britney Turley, a college cheerleader at the University of Oklahoma died from her injuries in...
Former Wichita State, OU cheerleader dies in SW Kansas crash
Two juveniles were injured, one critically in a Tuesday night crash at 19th and Woodland, near...
2 injured, 1 critically in W. Wichita rollover crash
David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes

Latest News

City Of Wichita
WATCH LIVE: City of Wichita holding briefing, fire chief to speak
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Black Hills Energy
Black Hills customers in Kansas will see rates decline
KDHE
KDHE updates quarantine guidelines to match CDC