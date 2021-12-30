Botanica’s Illuminations closed on New Year’s Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to dangerously low temperatures predicted for Saturday, Jan. 1, Botanica is canceling Illuminations for the first day of 2022.

Botanical said all Illuminations tickets bought for New Year’s Day will be honored Thursday, Dec. 30 and Friday, Dec. 31 instead. Ticketholders who prefer to get a refund can visit https://www.showclix.com/my-tickets.

“Refund requests must be sent at least 24 hours prior to the event day,” Botanica said in a news release on the cancelation.

