City outlines road-treatment plan for upcoming winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re worried about driving in wintry conditions this weekend, the City of Wichita wants you to know that it’s done this before.

Ahead of expected rain, freezing rain and snow beginning Friday and lasting well into the weekend -- the first winter storm of the season -- the City is returning to standard procedure. That means all 60 trucks will be deployed as soon as Friday evening, with 150 personnel rotating 12-hour shifts.

They’ll cover 1,500 lane miles of arterials, the major north-south streets, with 6,000 tons of salt/sand mixture on-hand.

“When we get into these snow and ice events, there’s not a lot of variation in terms of what we do,” interim assistant director of Wichita Public Works and Utilities Ben Nelson said during a Thursday news conference. “We always deploy the full contingent of our equipment that’s available.”

The salt-sand mix is laid first when rain is expected, as it is to begin this weekend’s storm. Without rain in the forecast, a brine mixture is used first; but it would wash off with the rain and, according to Nelson, “wouldn’t be serving any purpose.”

This weekend’s storm should be a relatively easy one for the City to handle. School isn’t in session, so the trucks won’t need to cover those routes; it’s a holiday, so the roads are expected to be clearer than usual. And the storm isn’t expected to create extended problems.

“Sunday is going to be sunny,” Nelson said. “...The sun does a great deal to melt off all of this, so thankfully this isn’t going to be a long-lived event, I don’t think.”

Nelson said the City will apply extra treatment to “problem areas” such as elevated roadways, intersections, and curves where drivers would be applying their brakes. The City will monitor conditions and can change plans to plow snow if it accumulates to two inches or more, a decision made in the field by operators and crew shift supervisors.

Nelson said there are 35,000 tons of salt/sand mixture available in reserves, and that the City is additionally prepared because a similar storm hit Wichita around this time last year.

“We have way more salt than we’re probably going to need,” he said. “We’re fully ready to respond.”

