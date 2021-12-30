Advertisement

Cleaning man attacked by tiger after reaching into cage at Fla. zoo

The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to...
The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger in a restricted area after hours. He was attacked and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.(Source: WBBH via CNN)
By WINK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WINK) - A man who entered an unauthorized area of a Florida zoo was seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo. He apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger Wednesday in a restricted area after hours.

The 8-year-old tiger grabbed the man’s arm in its mouth and would not let go until a deputy was forced to shoot the animal. The tiger later died.

A medical helicopter took the injured cleaning man to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

The Malayan tiger is a critically endangered species.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Turley, a college cheerleader at the University of Oklahoma died from her injuries in...
Former Wichita State, OU cheerleader dies in SW Kansas crash
Brian Rousseau, a patrol officer with the North Newton Police Department, died Tuesday morning,...
North Newton patrol officer dies of COVID-19 complications
Chase ends in crash near 13th and Madison
Brief police chase leads to crash in east Wichita
Wesley Medical Center
UPDATE: Wesley Healthcare’s no visitors policy valid only for Denver hospitals
Ice and snow expected in Kansas Friday night/Saturday
Weather Alert Day - ice and snow coming to Kansas

Latest News

Cedric Lofton
More questions follow Cedric Lofton's autopsy results, county's claims
Eyewitness News tested the TICARVE Cleaning Gel for Does It Work Wednesday
Does it Work? TICARVE Cleaning Gel
Wildfires burned about 400,000 acres in north central Kansas, leaving paths of destruction.
Kansas farmers, ranchers learn more about help available following devastating wildfires
Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 6 Kansas routs Nevada 88-61 in hastily scheduled game