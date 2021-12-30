Advertisement

Colorado governor shortens trucker’s prison term to 10 years

26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos
26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has shortened the prison sentence of a truck driver convicted in a deadly explosive crash to 10 years, drastically reducing his original 110-year term that drew widespread outrage.

The decision Thursday on Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence was among several end-of-the-year commutations and pardons issued by Polis. The move comes days after a judge scheduled a hearing for next month to reconsider the sentence at the request of the district attorney, who had planned to ask that it be reduced to 20 to 30 years. The 2019 crash killed four people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

