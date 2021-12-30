Advertisement

Does it Work? TICARVE Cleaning Gel

Eyewitness News tested the TICARVE Cleaning Gel for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The product tested this week looks like the silly putty you’d play with as a child. But it serves a much different purpose. The makers of the TICARVE Cleaning Gel claim it will help you clean those hard-to-reach areas of your vehicle. They also promise that their putty works on all devices and surfaces, except carpet.

Does the TICARVE Cleaning Gel deliver on those promises? To put it to the test, we enlisted the help of Kass’s Auto Detailing Owner Kassandra Brown.

