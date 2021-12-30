Advertisement

Local doctors concerned about COVID-19 case surge from New Year’s celebrations

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -New Year’s Eve happening on a Friday this year adds concerns for medical professionals about expected large gatherings likely to include people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. With that, doctors worry about another surge in COVID-19 cases following the New Year. The latest data from Sedgwick County’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows the latest 14-day average of positive tests up to 10.7 percent, the highest mark in several months.

“I do think, mid-January, it’s going to be insane,” said Wesley Medical Center Director for Infection Prevention Dr. Tom Moore.

Dr. Moore and Dr. Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt with the KU School of Medicine offer tips on what you should do this year, based on your vaccination status.

“If you’ve been vaccinated, by all means, get together with family, get together with small groups and enjoy yourselves,” Dr. Moore said. “But, if you have not been vaccinated, or vaccinated or not at a gathering with a lot of people, by all means, wear a mask. Or just don’t go.”

Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said it’s not too late to be tested for COVID-19 ahead of the holiday.

“Again a lot of places are testing for the big viruses, so RSV, COVID and influenza,” she said. ‘So, having those testing results before getting together, but also if you’re unvaccinated, seeing if the risk is worth it.”

The best advice, doctors say, is to get vaccinated.

“We just don’t have any rom in the hospitals around town,” Dr. Moore said. “Do yourselves a favor, do us a favor, do your fellow human beings a favor and get vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Turley, a college cheerleader at the University of Oklahoma died from her injuries in...
Former Wichita State, OU cheerleader dies in SW Kansas crash
Brian Rousseau, a patrol officer with the North Newton Police Department, died Tuesday morning,...
North Newton patrol officer dies of COVID-19 complications
Wesley Medical Center
UPDATE: Wesley Healthcare’s no visitors policy valid only for Denver hospitals
Chase ends in crash near 13th and Madison
Brief police chase leads to crash in east Wichita
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

Brian Rousseau, a patrol officer with the North Newton Police Department, died Tuesday morning,...
North Newton patrol officer dies of COVID-19 complications
Wesley Medical Center
UPDATE: Wesley Healthcare’s no visitors policy valid only for Denver hospitals
The Wichita State University Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory is among free COVID-19 testing...
COVID-19 testing in high demand at free testing locations around Wichita
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all