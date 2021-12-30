Local doctors give perspective on omicron COVID-19 variant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the omicron variant of COViD-19 leads to a spike in infections, the changing response to the variant is also leaving many confused.

Eyewitness News spoke with local doctors to help put omicron into perspective. A big question with the latest identified COVID-19 variant is, “how seriously should people be taking omicron?”

“Regardless of the variant, we’re seeing, we encourage people to take it seriously, just as they have over the past couple of years,” said GraceMed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Julie Elder.

Dr. Elder said data shows omicron largely produces less severe infections, but the vaccine is key with two doses, plus a booster providing the most protection and keeping cases mild

Research also shows the omicron variant is less likely to require a hospital bed.

“Hospitalizations are going to be 40 to 60 percent less. The reality is that’s data based from South Africa, Europe and some early American data,” said University of Kansas Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Stites. “What we also don’t know is that we’re not sure what’s going to be the impact on (the) elderly going to be? We’re not sure about them and we’re not sure about kids.”

KU Health System doctors said omicron is shown to be two to four times more transmissible. Dr. Elder said a challenge comes with hospitals treating patients with similar symptoms from different viruses, including RSV.

“We’re seeing a lot of viruses that present very similarly,” she said.

With the prevalence of other illnesses going around, Dr. Elder said it’s wise to know what you might have and to get tested if you’re feeling sick.

“You can’t just throw a dart and identify the type of virus, especially with COVID, without proper testing,” she said.

The new quarantine recommendations from the CDC relax quarantine guidelines to five days, down from 10, but Dr. Elder said it’s important to understand who the lightened recommendations are for.

(The recommendations) apply to people who are asymptomatic or people without symptoms,” she said. “Those recommendations for a shorter quarantine do not apply to people who have symptoms.”

Dr. Elder said it’s also important to remember that the delta variant, generally connected with more severe cases, hasn’t gone away.

She said people infected with the omicron variant can be contagious before they show symptoms, adding that this is why masking and distancing remain important, especially in large groups.

She said the main thing she continues to stress is the importance of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.