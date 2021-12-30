Advertisement

Powerball grows to $483 million

There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to...
There were no winners in the last Powerball drawing of the year, so the jackpot has grown to $483 million.(Multi-state Lottery Association via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting to play the lottery, maybe this is your sign.

There were no winners in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, which means the jackpot has grown to a whopping $483 million.

Wednesday was the final Powerball drawing of the year. The numbers were 02-06-09-33-39 and Powerball 11.

So 2022 may be your year!

The next drawing is Saturday, New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Turley, a college cheerleader at the University of Oklahoma died from her injuries in...
Former Wichita State, OU cheerleader dies in SW Kansas crash
Chase ends in crash near 13th and Madison
Brief police chase leads to crash in east Wichita
Ice and snow expected in Kansas Friday night/Saturday
Weather Alert Day - ice and snow coming to Kansas
Two juveniles were injured, one critically in a Tuesday night crash at 19th and Woodland, near...
2 injured, 1 critically in W. Wichita rollover crash
David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes

Latest News

A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says
A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
RAW: Crews install '2022' at Times Square
Photos, a driver's license, the original warrant and other items from a 1969 robbery involving...
Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Glendale Police arrested three people accused of stealing two dogs worth $10,000 each
3 people arrested after allegedly stealing two dogs worth $10,000 each in Arizona
One study from South Africa showed vaccine effectiveness rose 84% 14 to 27 days after a booster...
Studies: Johnson & Johnson booster protects against omicron