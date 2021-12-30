Sam’s, Walmart begin dispensing COVID-19 medication in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, in Kansas, through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program starting Thursday.

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication. The medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider. In Wichita, it will be available at the Walmart Supercenter at 501 E. Pawnee.

Customers and healthcare providers can go to https://www.walmart.com/covidmedication and use the store locator to find their nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription. Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, it will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

Walmart worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states’ determined the treatment was needed most. While initial treatment supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies stand ready to help expand treatment access nationwide.

