Advertisement

Studies: Johnson & Johnson booster protects against omicron

One study from South Africa showed vaccine effectiveness rose 84% 14 to 27 days after a booster...
One study from South Africa showed vaccine effectiveness rose 84% 14 to 27 days after a booster shot. At one to two months post-booster, the effectiveness was 85%.(WIS)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Johnson & Johnson said its booster dose protects people against severe illness from the COVID-19 omicron variant.

One study from South Africa showed vaccine effectiveness rose 84% 14 to 27 days after a booster shot. At one to two months post-booster, the effectiveness was 85%.

The study was done while omicron was circulating in South Africa.

Meanwhile, another study from the U.S. showed the Johnson & Johnson booster had a strong immune response against severe disease.

According to the study, people who originally got two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and then the Johnson & Johnson booster had a 41-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies and a five-fold increase in the cells that protect against severe disease.

The company said the studies are being submitted to a peer-reviewed journal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Turley, a college cheerleader at the University of Oklahoma died from her injuries in...
Former Wichita State, OU cheerleader dies in SW Kansas crash
Chase ends in crash near 13th and Madison
Brief police chase leads to crash in east Wichita
Ice and snow expected in Kansas Friday night/Saturday
Weather Alert Day - ice and snow coming to Kansas
Two juveniles were injured, one critically in a Tuesday night crash at 19th and Woodland, near...
2 injured, 1 critically in W. Wichita rollover crash
David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes

Latest News

A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
Times Square New Year’s Eve show will go on despite virus surge, mayor says
A crew installs a 2022 at Times Square in New York City on Sunday ahead of Friday's New Year's...
RAW: Crews install '2022' at Times Square
Photos, a driver's license, the original warrant and other items from a 1969 robbery involving...
Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
Glendale Police arrested three people accused of stealing two dogs worth $10,000 each
3 people arrested after allegedly stealing two dogs worth $10,000 each in Arizona