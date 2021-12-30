Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: 2 Colorado towns evacuated near Boulder due to grass fires

By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Colorado towns were evacuated on Thursday due to at least one wildfire.

The Town of Superior posted the following on their website:

“Superior, Colorado under an evacuation order due to wildfires nearing from Boulder County Open Space. Evacuation Centers at South Boulder Recreation Center (1360 Gillaspie Dr, Boulder, CO 80305) and Lafayette YMCA (2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette, CO 80026)”

Superior is to the southeast of Boulder and the evacuation order was issued at about 1 p.m. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was reporting there were several reports of power lines down and several grass fires at about 10:30 in the morning.

At about 2 p.m. US-36 was closed from Interlocken Loop to Baseline Road.

At about 2:20 p.m. Boulder Office of Emergency Management announced the City of Louisville was under an evacuation order.

Officials named one of the blazes burning the “Marshall Fire” and another the “Middle Fork Fire.” At of 2:30 p.m. estimated sizes for either fire were unavailable.

At about 3:15 p.m. Gov. Jared Polis declared a “State of Emergency” tied to the fires:

“Today, Governor Polis declared a state of emergency due to grass fires created by high winds across the Front Range. The declaration allows the state to access disaster emergency funds to support the emergency response efforts in Boulder and provide state resources including the use of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and activation of the State Emergency Operations Center.”

11 News has a crew headed to the area. As more information become available this article will be updated.

