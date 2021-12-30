Advertisement

Weather Alert Day - ice and snow coming to Kansas

The messy weather should move in late Friday night and continue Saturday
Ice and snow will impact the area Friday night and Saturday
Ice and snow will impact the area Friday night and Saturday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A winter storm is still tracking toward Kansas with ice and snow likely for the area heading into Friday night and Saturday. Slick roads will be a concern, especially after midnight Friday and throughout the day Saturday. Some ice will accumulate in central and south central Kansas, but it should not be enough to cause power outages or widespread tree damage.

Snow will accumulate nearly statewide, with heaviest amount across west central, central, and northeast Kansas. In those areas, 4-6 inches look reasonable given the overall setup. Farther south, snow amounts will be closer to an inch or two after things changeover from sleet.

Bitter wind chills are going to be a concern Saturday morning and afternoon. In most areas, it will feel like -5 to -15 degrees.

A return to sunshine is likely for Sunday and the beginning of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SW 10-15. High: 59

Tomorrow Night: Freezing rain/sleet likely. Wind: N/NE 15-30; gusty. Low: 14.

Sat: High: 15 Sleet to snow (T-2″). Windy.

Sun: High: 32 Low: 2 Sunny.

Mon: High: 44 Low: 14 Sunny.

Tue: High: 49 Low: 25 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 29 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 29 Low: 18 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

