Where’s Shane? Apparition: Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Looking for some place magical to ring in the new year?

This morning we’re headed out to Apparition: Wichita to get a look at their seasonal pop-up bar, featuring some Harry Potter favorites! This is going on through the new year, and it’s a fun stop to count down to 2022.

If you’d like more info on the stop, check out www.facebook.com/events/374489807699706/.

