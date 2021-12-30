Wichita Police working with homeless during upcoming cold weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) is working with Wichita homeless pending the upcoming forecasted cold weather. The HOT works daily with Wichita homeless to provide services to the homeless, and the team says safety is a primary concern during harsh and dangerous weather conditions.

The WPD HOT team will be contacting the homeless during these cold-weather times throughout Wichita to ensure they are referred to the proper providers offering shelter. WPD will be transporting the homeless to these shelters, arranging transportation to the shelters, and/or providing filers with information on the shelters and their locations.

WPD said it will also be educating department members about the locations of these warming shelter locations.

The area shelter providers can be contacted for more information on their operations and hours of availability.

