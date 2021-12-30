Wichita veteran firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department on Thursday announced the death of a veteran firefighter who’d been with the department for 17 years. Wichita firefighter Joshua Bruggeman was 46 years old.

The WFD said he died Wednesday night, presumably from COVID-19 complications. The fire department said Bruggeman is survived by his wife and four daughters. WFD Chief Tammy Snow said Bruggeman was hospitalized Monday evening and tested positive for COVID-19. She said he last worked Dec. 14, but doesn’t know how long he’d battled the virus.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bruggeman family and with our entire Wichita Fire Department family,” said Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow. “Firefighter Bruggeman dedicated his life to serving the community and his loss will be felt deeply by all who knew him.”

