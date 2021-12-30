Advertisement

Wichita veteran firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications

Wichita veteran firefighter Joshua Bruggeman, with the WFD for 17 years, died Dec. 29 from...
Wichita veteran firefighter Joshua Bruggeman, with the WFD for 17 years, died Dec. 29 from COVID-related complications.(Wichita Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department on Thursday announced the death of a veteran firefighter who’d been with the department for 17 years. Wichita firefighter Joshua Bruggeman was 46 years old.

The WFD said he died Wednesday night, presumably from COVID-19 complications. The fire department said Bruggeman is survived by his wife and four daughters. WFD Chief Tammy Snow said Bruggeman was hospitalized Monday evening and tested positive for COVID-19. She said he last worked Dec. 14, but doesn’t know how long he’d battled the virus.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bruggeman family and with our entire Wichita Fire Department family,” said Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow. “Firefighter Bruggeman dedicated his life to serving the community and his loss will be felt deeply by all who knew him.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice and snow expected in Kansas Friday night/Saturday
Weather Alert Day - ice and snow coming to Kansas
Chase ends in crash near 13th and Madison
Brief police chase leads to crash in east Wichita
Britney Turley, a college cheerleader at the University of Oklahoma died from her injuries in...
Former Wichita State, OU cheerleader dies in SW Kansas crash
Two juveniles were injured, one critically in a Tuesday night crash at 19th and Woodland, near...
2 injured, 1 critically in W. Wichita rollover crash
David Smock, 57, was booked into the Boone County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday,
Doctor at Missouri boarding school arrested for alleged child sex crimes

Latest News

KDHE
KDHE updates quarantine guidelines to match CDC
Walmart.
Sam’s, Walmart begin dispensing COVID-19 medication in Kansas
The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down
Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the...
Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID