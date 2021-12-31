First responders, admirers pay tribute to fallen Wichita firefighter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first-responder community honored a Wichita firefighter today. Joshua Bruggeman, who had been with the Wichita Fire Department for 17 years, died this week from COVID-19.

Law enforcement, fellow firefighters and admirers lined the procession route as Bruggeman made his way to his final resting place at Resthaven Mortuary.

They gathered outside Wesley Medical Center, where Bruggeman died Wednesday night.

“This gentleman passed away and we’re just out here honoring him,” said onlooker Curt Befort.

Some carried flags as they paid respects to Bruggeman, who was hospitalized Monday evening and last worked on Dec. 14.

“I think it’s great for people to recognize fire(fighters), EMS or law enforcement or military,” said Kevin Morrissey, who came to watch the procession.

Bruggeman held many roles during his years in the department. Morrissey said it was comforting to see so many people paying tribute, seeing the community offer a silent ‘Thank you’ to Bruggeman while remembering and honoring his service.

“It’s very moving to me and it pulls at your heartstrings,” Morrissey said. “It’s just something that we want to do, pay a little tribute to him.”

