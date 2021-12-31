Former Shocker Jaime Echenique signs 10-day contract with Washington Wizards
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Wichita State men’s basketball starter Jaime Echenique is getting his chance to play in the NBA. The Washington Wizards on Thursday announced that the team signed the 6-11, 258-pound center to a 10-day contract through the NBA Hardship Exception provisions.
Echenique performed well in the NBA G League this year with Capital City, averaging about 13 points and nine rebounds per game. He also ranks third in blocks across the G League.
