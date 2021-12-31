Former Shocker Jaime Echenique signs 10-day contract with Washington Wizards

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Wichita State men’s basketball starter Jaime Echenique is getting his chance to play in the NBA. The Washington Wizards on Thursday announced that the team signed the 6-11, 258-pound center to a 10-day contract through the NBA Hardship Exception provisions.

Echenique performed well in the NBA G League this year with Capital City, averaging about 13 points and nine rebounds per game. He also ranks third in blocks across the G League.

