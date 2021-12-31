Advertisement

Former Shocker Jaime Echenique signs 10-day contract with Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards' Jaime Echenique poses for a photograph during an NBA basketball media day,...
Washington Wizards' Jaime Echenique poses for a photograph during an NBA basketball media day, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Wichita State men’s basketball starter Jaime Echenique is getting his chance to play in the NBA. The Washington Wizards on Thursday announced that the team signed the 6-11, 258-pound center to a 10-day contract through the NBA Hardship Exception provisions.

Echenique performed well in the NBA G League this year with Capital City, averaging about 13 points and nine rebounds per game. He also ranks third in blocks across the G League.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice and snow expected in Kansas Friday night/Saturday
Weather Alert Day - ice and snow coming to Kansas
Chase ends in crash near 13th and Madison
Brief police chase leads to crash in east Wichita
Britney Turley, a college cheerleader at the University of Oklahoma died from her injuries in...
Former Wichita State, OU cheerleader dies in SW Kansas crash
Snow is on the way to Kansas
Arctic air moving into Kansas
Wichita veteran firefighter Joshua Bruggeman, with the WFD for 17 years, died Dec. 29 from...
Wichita veteran firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
No. 6 Kansas routs Nevada 88-61 in hastily scheduled game
Pack, Nowell lead Kansas State past McNeese State, 74-59
K-State men’s basketball game against North Florida canceled
Kansas's Ochai Agbaji shoots over Stony Brook's Elijah Olaniyi and Frankie Policelli, right,...
KU men’s basketball to host George Mason on New Year’s Day
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the...
Conference opener postponed for Shocker men’s basketball