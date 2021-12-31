Advertisement

Ice and Snow Heading to Kansas

Arctic air and winter weather arrive for the New Year
New Years Storm
New Years Storm
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s the last day of 2021 and while the morning will be quiet for most the forecast this evening is a different story. We’ve got an arctic cold front pushing through the state today and it kick up some wind as well as split the state into two different temperature zones. Areas through northwest Kansas will see temperatures in the 30′s today while southcentral and southwestern Kansas will warm near 60°. The cold front looks to pass through Wichita around sundown and once it does expect rapidly falling temperatures.

Snow looks to start up by 10 pm Friday night in northwest Kansas. In Wichita, ice looks likely by 2-4 am. The snow line will slowly move southeast eventually blanketing southcentral Kansas in snow by midday Saturday. Overall snow looks to taper off quickly Saturday pm. The better snow looks to stay along I-70 north with 4-6′' of snow possible for areas like Hays and Salina. Heavier snow could creep south of I-70 in SW Kansas, with 4-6′' possible as far south as Garden City. Lighter accumulations and ice remain in the Wichita forecast with trace to 2′' of snow possible on top of ice accumulations.

Another big note with this front is the cold air it’s bringing with it. We’re looking to ring in the New Year with a wind chill factor of -10° across western Kansas and a wind chill fact in the single digits through southcentral Kansas. Expect highs across the state to top out in the teens Saturday. We’ve got a single digit start for Sunday but not a whole of recovery as highs Sunday stay near freezing.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SW 10-15. High: 60

Tonight: Freezing rain/sleet likely after midnight. Wind: N/NE 15-30; gusty. Low: 14.

Tomorrow: Sleet transitioning to snow by the mid-morning, then snow showers (T-2″); Windy. High: 17.

Sun: High: 29 Low: 2 Sunny.

Mon: High: 42 Low: 14 Sunny.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 25 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 46 Low: 26 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 26 Low: 15 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Fri: High: 28 Low: 11 Mostly sunny.

