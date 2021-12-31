Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests available through delivery apps

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ahead of New Year’s Eve many people have been looking for rapid at-home COViD-19 tests to make sure they’re safe to go out and celebrate. However, many pharmacies in he area have few, if any tests. But there might be a chance to snag one last-minute. That chance comes with delivery apps that offer at-home tests that will show up at your door.

With New Years Eve a day away, there is no longer time to wait three days it could take a state testing site to confirm results. If you go to the websites for CVS or Walgreens, they will only show you what’s available online, not what’s available in store. This is where some home delivery apps could help.

Among the apps is Gopuff, an app that will deliver everything from Goldfish crackers to laundry detergent to COVID-19 tests. You can find the tests on this app by searching the “health” category or by looking up “COVID Test” in the search bar. The app restocks items daily.

More well known apps like Postmates will show you where rapid at-home COVID tests are available in your area. Again, just search “COVID Test,” and it will give you all locations in the area that sell the tests and whether they’re in stock.

With tests selling out quickly, it’s best to check the at-home delivery apps first thing in the morning.

