Sedgwick County offers guidance on COVID testing, response to illness

There are three free options for COVID-19 testing in Wichita, Kan.
By Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a rise in COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County and the threat from a new variant, testing is in high demand at free COVID testing locations around Wichita.

The state-funded testing clinic at Chester Lewis Academy Learning Center on North Chautauqua Street, sends its samples to Topeka and results come back in 48 to 72 hours.

Wichita State University’s Molecular Diagnostics Lab (MDL) on South Oliver can get results in less than 24 hours, as quickly as six to eight hours.

The Sedgwick County testing site on East Harry offers three ways to collect a sample: Either by a nasal swab, an oral swab or saliva. Those results come back in about 24 hours.

“If someone is symptomatic, definitely, (it) is important for them to get tested so they know what they need to do,” Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said. “We have seen an increase in testing, definitely, in the last month.”

You can also buy an at-home COVID test. The at-home tests produce rapid results but are less reliable than PCR tests like the ones used at the mass testing locations.

So, testing, yes, it’s still important,” Byrne said. “The most important thing above all is vaccine because of what [COVID] is doing to our hospital systems across the country. But even in Sedgwick County, our hospital systems are in crisis.”

You can find a full list of COVID-19 testing options in Sedgwick County, including locations and hours of operation here: https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/sampling-and-testing-information/covid-19-testing-locations/.

If you don’t get tested, but think you might have COVID, the CDC says most people with the virus have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. If you are sick, the CDC recommends staying home, separating yourself from others and monitoring your symptoms, including a fever or trouble breathing. If you are sick, the recommendations from early in the pandemic apply including wearing a mask, covering your coughs and sneezes, not touching your face, washing hands often and daily disinfecting all high-touch surfaces.

