Weather Alert: Ice and snow to ring in the new year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sleet and snow will develop in Kansas after midnight and continue into Saturday afternoon. Heaviest accumulation of snow will be in western Kansas and along I-70. Areas north of I-70 could also receive some of the higher amounts. Wichita is expected to get up to an inch of snow, but sleet accumulation could be up to two-tenths of an inch.

Sleet will change to snow in Wichita between 7 and 9 am Saturday with snow likely all day for much of central and western Kansas. Afternoon temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, but wind chills will be -10 to -20.

The snow ends Saturday evening with clearing skies and north winds beginning to back down. Low temperatures will fall sub-zero for northern Kansas and wind chills will remain well below zero.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Next week starts a bit milder, but another big blast of Arctic air comes in Wednesday/Thursday with a chance for light snow and highs in the teens.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Sleet after midnight; cloudy and colder. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: Sleet turning to snow (T-1″); Windy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. 3PM Temp: 14.

Tomorrow Night: Flurries end, clearing skies. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 3

Sun: High: 30 Sunny.

Mon: High: 44 Low: 14 Sunny.

Tue: High: 50 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 33 Low: 21 Partly cloudy; breezy. Overnight snow.

Thu: High: 16 Low: 6 AM snow, then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 30 Low: 0 Sunny and cold.

