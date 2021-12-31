Advertisement

Weather Alert: Ice and snow to ring in the new year

Slick roads and dangerous wind chills for Kansas
Snow will be heaviest in central and northern Kansas.
Snow will be heaviest in central and northern Kansas.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sleet and snow will develop in Kansas after midnight and continue into Saturday afternoon. Heaviest accumulation of snow will be in western Kansas and along I-70. Areas north of I-70 could also receive some of the higher amounts. Wichita is expected to get up to an inch of snow, but sleet accumulation could be up to two-tenths of an inch.

Sleet will change to snow in Wichita between 7 and 9 am Saturday with snow likely all day for much of central and western Kansas. Afternoon temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, but wind chills will be -10 to -20.

The snow ends Saturday evening with clearing skies and north winds beginning to back down. Low temperatures will fall sub-zero for northern Kansas and wind chills will remain well below zero.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Next week starts a bit milder, but another big blast of Arctic air comes in Wednesday/Thursday with a chance for light snow and highs in the teens.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Sleet after midnight; cloudy and colder. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: Sleet turning to snow (T-1″); Windy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. 3PM Temp: 14.

Tomorrow Night: Flurries end, clearing skies. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 3

Sun: High: 30 Sunny.

Mon: High: 44 Low: 14 Sunny.

Tue: High: 50 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 33 Low: 21 Partly cloudy; breezy. Overnight snow.

Thu: High: 16 Low: 6 AM snow, then partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 30 Low: 0 Sunny and cold.

