Cab and ride-share drivers impacted by weather on NYE

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New Year’s Eve is already a hectic time for ride-share drivers as well as cab and taxi drivers, but with the winter weather expected, some drivers might reconsider being on the roads.

Dorothy Campbell, co-owner of D&D Rides LLC said, “Some nights we get them back logged like, ‘Well you’re third in line and we’ll get to you as soon as we can,’ and other nights it just flows one right after another.”

David Naylor and Dorothy Campbell are retired. With their spare time they started a taxi service, D&D Rides LLC, and reservations for New Year’s Eve are already rolling in.

“There’s two of us so one can drive the customer’s vehicle and the other can follow with our car,” said Naylor. “That way we can drop them off, drop their car off and then we can just go find somebody else to take home.”

As one of the busiest days of the year for cab and ride share services, drivers suggest calling ahead for a ride about 20 minutes before you’re ready to leave.

Owner of Best Cabs Inc. Timothy Armbrust said, “People are disappointed because of the wait time; they expect to have a quick ride. Everybody calls at the same time and we pick people up as soon as possible but there’s always long delays.”

Unlike D&D Rides, Armbrust said the winter weather expected overnight will impact the New Year’s Eve game plan for his nearly 20 drivers.

“I’m telling them if it ices up, just go ahead and pack it in and go home,” said Armbrust. “There’s no sense in going out there and making it more dangerous than it has to be.”

“Unfortunately, no we’ll be out in it,” said Naylor. “But drinking and driving doesn’t mix anyway. You add the element of bad weather to it and I’m just really hoping people will give us a call or give somebody a call to pick them up,” said Campbell.

