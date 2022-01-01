Dangerous cold through Sunday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that dangerous cold is expected through Sunday morning as the winter weather departs.

A few additional flurries and areas of light snow will remain possible tonight, but additional accumulation will remain under a half-inch for most locations.

Gusty north winds will continue into the night, which will lead to wind chills ranging from -10 to -20 degrees through Sunday morning.

Sunshine will return on Sunday with high temperatures reaching the mid 20s to near 30 degrees for most locations during the afternoon as the winds turn lighter.

A brief warm up is on the way for the start of the week with highs returning to the 40s on Monday with lower 50s possible on Tuesday.

Another strong cold front is set to arrive Wednesday, bringing highs back into the 20s and 30s. The cold air will arrive ahead of another system that could bring more light snow to Kansas Wednesday night into early Thursday.

As of now, it appears that snow accumulation will remain light with this next system. However, more bitter cold will follow with highs only in the teens on Thursday. Wind chills Thursday morning will likely range from -10 to -20 degrees.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with a few flurries possible. Breezy. Wind: N/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 3

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 28

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 14

Mon: High: 44 Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 50 Low: 24 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy A.M.

Wed: High: 33 Low: 19 Becoming mostly cloudy; chance of light snow overnight.

Thu: High: 17 Low: 6 A few flurries early, then decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Fri: High: 33 Low: 4 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 23 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

