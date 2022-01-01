Advertisement

Dangerous cold through Sunday morning

Wind chills from 10 to 20 degrees below zero
Forecast wind chills at 8 AM Sunday.
Forecast wind chills at 8 AM Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that dangerous cold is expected through Sunday morning as the winter weather departs.

A few additional flurries and areas of light snow will remain possible tonight, but additional accumulation will remain under a half-inch for most locations.

Gusty north winds will continue into the night, which will lead to wind chills ranging from -10 to -20 degrees through Sunday morning.

Sunshine will return on Sunday with high temperatures reaching the mid 20s to near 30 degrees for most locations during the afternoon as the winds turn lighter.

A brief warm up is on the way for the start of the week with highs returning to the 40s on Monday with lower 50s possible on Tuesday.

Another strong cold front is set to arrive Wednesday, bringing highs back into the 20s and 30s. The cold air will arrive ahead of another system that could bring more light snow to Kansas Wednesday night into early Thursday.

As of now, it appears that snow accumulation will remain light with this next system. However, more bitter cold will follow with highs only in the teens on Thursday. Wind chills Thursday morning will likely range from -10 to -20 degrees.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with a few flurries possible. Breezy. Wind: N/NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 3

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 28

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 14

Mon: High: 44 Sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 50 Low: 24 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy A.M.

Wed: High: 33 Low: 19 Becoming mostly cloudy; chance of light snow overnight.

Thu: High: 17 Low: 6 A few flurries early, then decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Fri: High: 33 Low: 4 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 23 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Years Storm
Ice and Snow Heading to Kansas
A Wichita man who become known around the world for inspiring others has died. Marky Jaquez was...
Wichitan with rare skin condition, global inspiration, dies at 21
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Snow will be heaviest in central and northern Kansas.
Weather Alert: Ice and snow to ring in the new year
Hundreds of homes were destroyed by a fire believed to be sparked by downed power lines in...
Hundreds of Colorado homes destroyed by an estimated 6,000-acre grass fire

Latest News

winter impacts
New year starts with a winter storm
Snow will be heaviest in central and northern Kansas.
Weather Alert: Ice and snow to ring in the new year
New Years Storm
Ice and Snow Heading to Kansas
Snow is on the way to Kansas
Arctic air moving into Kansas