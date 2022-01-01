Advertisement

Memphis wins at Wichita State 82-64

Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the...
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Wichita State Athletics
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Wichita State Athletics) - WICHITA, Kan. - New Year’s Day is the time for turning over a new leaf, and Memphis did exactly that Saturday afternoon in front of a national audience on CBS.

After scuffling through the month of December, the Tigers (7-5, 1-1 AAC) looked the part of a preseason top-10 team in handing host Wichita State its most lopsided home loss in the 18 seasons since Charles Koch Arena’s renovation, 82-64.

Josh Minott scored 15 points off the bench for Memphis, which used a 20-2 run to turn a six-point lead near the 4:00-mark of the first half into a 24-point cushion with 16:36 to play in the game.

Tyson Etienne scored 17 points and Dexter Dennis added 16 for WSU (9-4, 0-1), which shot a season-low 29.5 percent from the field and surrendered a season-high 52.4 percent on the opposite end.

WSU outscored Memphis 21-11 at the foul line and forced 18 turnovers. Etienne accounted for three of the Shockers’ 11 steals.

A Memphis team that came in ranked second nationally in blocks (6.9) managed just one but otherwise dominated the interior, outscoring the Shockers 48-22 in the paint while outrebounding them 40-34.

The Shockers held three early leads, the last roughly five minutes in when Ricky Council IV and Qua Grant sank back-to-back threes for a 12-10 advantage.

Memphis’ DeAndre Williams hit a three and Earl Timberlake converted a three-point play to start an 8-0 Tiger spurt, and the visitors stayed in front the rest of the way.

The teams traded baskets for the next 10 minutes.

Dennis pulled the Shockers to within 40-34 with 3:34 to play in the opening period.

However, Minott (11 first-half points) answered with a three-point play and the Tigers scored the last nine points of the half for a 49-34 lead at the intermission.

The Shockers ended the first half with six-straight misses and started the second with six more. They missed another 11 during another 10-minute field goal drought between the 17:00 and 7:00-marks of the second half.

Memphis took advantage, building its lead to 28 with 7:48 to play.

The Shockers showed some late fight. Etienne supplied seven points during a 14-1 run that narrowed the deficit to 75-60 with 3:54 to play.

The Shockers have a week to regroup before traveling to preseason conference favorite Houston next Saturday for another 11 a.m. CT tip on CBS.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

