New year starts with a winter storm

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says for the second year in-a-row, we are ringing in the new year with a winter storm. However, unlike last year when we only had to deal with snow, this year we are battling mixed precipitation, snow, and dangerous wind chills.

Expect a mix of freezing drizzle and sleet (in the Wichita area) to change over to all snow after 9am. Light, accumulating snow will fall through midday before tapering-off into flurries this afternoon and evening. Up to an inch of snow is expected in the Wichita area.

Farther northwest, the precipitation will mainly be snow. 1-3″ off accumulation is expected across west and central Kansas, and 3-6″ is possible mainly along and north of I-70 where roads will be the worst today.

In the wake of the snow, dangerous wind chills blow into the state tonight. Actual temperatures around or just above zero will feel like 10 to 20 degrees below zero when you factor in the strong and gusty north breeze.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Wintry mix changing to snow. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 14.

Tonight: Evening snow showers, then clearing and cold. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 3.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cold. Wind: N/W 5-10. High: 28.

Mon: Low: 14. High: 44. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 22. High: 50. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 21. High: 33. Windy and colder with overnight snow showers.

Thu: Low: 8. High: 16. Morning snow showers; clearing, breezy, and cold.

Fri: Low: 0. High: 30. Sunny.

