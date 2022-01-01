Wichita’s Non-Discrimination Ordinance takes effect January 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When the new year rings in, the City of Wichita will have a new non-discrimination ordinance.

After months of long, contentious meetings discussing the NDO, the city council passed it in October.

The ordinance taking effect Saturday prohibits discrimination in the areas of housing, employment and public accommodation based on someone’s protected class: age, color, disability, familial status, gender identity, genetic information, national origin or ancestry, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, veteran status or any other factor protected by law.

It allows people to have their discrimination complaints for housing, employment and public accommodation filed with the city and adjudicated locally.

The first step is a mediator - paid by the city - to work with both parties to find a resolution. If that can’t be reached in 60 days, the complaint is referred to an investigator who prepares an investigation for the city’s legal department.

Legal will then decide if there is any probable cause and if there is, the case could be sent to the municipal court.

Each violation can result in a fine of up to $2,000. The penalties collected by the city will go to pay for the program.

The city has created a website to explain the NDO and the process. There is also a form people are to use to file a complaint.

The city said any questions on the NDO can be directed to NDO@wichita.gov.

