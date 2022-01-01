Winter blast kicks off new year, dangerous cold follows storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After wrapping up 2021 with a December that brought heat records across Kansas, the first day of new year brought a return to reality. A winter storm hitting the state overnight into New Year’s Day brought light snow and a wintry mix to the Wichita area with heavier snowfall in the north and west. The heaviest accumulation was along and north of Interstate 70 with three to six inches possible.

The winter storm also rolled in with a dramatic temperature change, from highs well into the 60s on New Year’s Eve, down to lows into the single digits and New Year’s Day highs in the teens. The arctic air hits especially hard with precipitation beginning to let up, but snow chances across much of the state linger through the night, especially in central Kansas.

Road conditions are a concern including along and north of Interstate 70. The Salina Police Department late Saturday morning implemented the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan.

In the wake of the snow, dangerous wind chills are a concern across Kansas. Actual temperatures around or just above zero will feel like 10 to 20 degrees below zero when you factor in the strong and gusty north breeze. While we will rebound to at least feel more comfortable outside when bundled up, the extended forecast doesn’t show much seasonal confusion over the next several days like we saw in December and a Christmas weekend that felt more like Easter.

