Bengals rally past Chiefs 34-31, clinch AFC North title

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) rushes against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) - CINCINNATI (AP) - Evan McPherson kicked a 20-yard field goal as time ran out, and the Cincinnati Bengals earned their first AFC North title and postseason appearance in six years with a wild 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rookie Ja’Marr Chase had a franchise record and NFL rookie record 266 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 11 catches for Cincinnati. Joe Burrow threw for 466 yards and four scores while outdueling Patrick Mahomes, and the Bengals rallied from three 14-point deficits against the AFC West champs.

Kansas City’s eight-game winning streak was snapped and it fell behind Tennessee for the top seed in the AFC.

