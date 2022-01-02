Brief warm up to start the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a brief warm up is on the way for the start of the week before another round of snow and bitter cold arrives midweek.

Temperatures Monday morning will start out from around 5 to 15 degrees. Afternoon highs will be warmer with temperatures reaching the 40s for most of the state. South winds will be a bit breezy.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week as high temperatures will reach the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Our next cold front will move through Tuesday night with gusty winds returning, along with much colder air. Highs on Wednesday will return to the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Another round of light snow will arrive with the colder air Wednesday night. This system will move quickly, so snow accumulation is expected to remain light for most areas.

Dangerous cold is expected by Thursday morning with wind chills from -10 to -20 degrees with gusty north winds as the snow comes to an end. Afternoon wind chills will range from 0 to 5 degrees.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 13

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW/S 10-20. High: 46

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 26

Tue: High: 51 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 34 Low: 21 Becoming mostly cloudy; chance of light snow overnight.

Thu: High: 18 Low: 8 A few flurries early, then decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Fri: High: 33 Low: 7 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 24 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sun: High: 43 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.