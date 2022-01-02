Brutal cold today, warming up tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brutal cold temperatures and wind chills this morning- wind chill advisory through 11 A.M.

Morning wind chills between 10-25 degrees below zero will improve through the afternoon as wind speeds diminish and sunshine dominates the region. Temperatures will only top out in the 20s for most, with a few areas of southwest Kansas climbing just above freezing. Not much melting of the current snow pack today, which ranges from about a 0.50″ in Wichita to almost 6″ in Hill City.

Another cold night with clear skies and relatively light winds, Monday morning lows will be in the single digits and teens. Sunshine and light southerly winds will warm temperatures into the 40s to near 50, however areas with snow on the ground will remain in the 30s Monday afternoon. Most of the snow should be gone by Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 40s and 50s ahead of our next weather system expected to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A strong cold front with frigid Arctic air returns Wednesday sending temperatures into the 20s and 30s. This weather system will also bring a chance of light snow with some light accumulations expected across northern and western Kansas. Wind chills will be 10-20 below zero by Thursday morning with actual high temperatures in the teens through the afternoon. Remaining cold on Friday with moderating temperatures on Saturday before another cold front arrives Saturday night into Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

**Wind Chill Advisory until 11 AM**

Today: Sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 26

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 14

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 42

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear skies. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 24

Tue: High: 50 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 33 Low: 19 Becoming mostly cloudy; chance of light snow overnight.

Thu: High: 17 Low: 6 A few flurries early, then decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Fri: High: 33 Low: 7 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 23 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sun: High: 40 Low: 24 Partly cloudy, colder. Breezy

